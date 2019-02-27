A Message from Our Diocesan Administrator

jrinaudo

by Very Rev. Peter B. Mangum

Appeal Sunday occurred last month on February 17, and thanks to the generous support of our faithful, we are off to a good start on this year’s campaign. If you have already provided your pledge to this year’s Appeal, you have my sincere appreciation. Thank you and God bless you for your support.

Please know that we still have a long way to go before we reach our pledge goal of $1,500,000. The month of March is a critical time each year for our Appeal, as follow-up efforts are taking place in each worship location to secure additional pledges to this combined effort to serve the needs of the people of our diocese.

Please take some time now to consider your 10-month pledge to support our array of Appeal ministries. A pledge card can be found below. You may use this to facilitate your annual gift to our Appeal. You can also visit our website at www.dioshpt.org, and click on the “Donate Now” button on our home page. Those making pledges this month will receive their first Appeal statement in the month of April.