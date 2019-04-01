Knights Create Seminarian Burse

April 01, 2019   jrinaudo   No comments

The Knights of Peter Claver Council 144 have established a burse honoring Seminarian Raney Johnson at the Diocese of Shreveport. Contributions to Raney’s education can be made through the Diocese of Shreveport, earmarked for Burse #18. Pictured: Stanley Roque, Grand Knight; Regina White from the Office of Church Vocations; and Tim Ford, Area Deputy.

Posted in: Local News

