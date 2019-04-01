Schoolhouse Students Celebrate DI Win

jrinaudo

Children from Catholic Schoolhouse, a Shreveport homeschooling co-op, entered the Louisiana Destination Imagination State Tournament. The younger group wowed the appraisers with their life-sized pop-up book and story about dinosaurs and saints. The older group took home 3rd place in the state in their category of service learning. Their service project raised $443 for Praise Academy through a bake sale at St. Mary of the Pines Parish. They also donated books to their school.