Minden Students Take Part in Ash Wednesday Mass

April 01, 2019   jrinaudo   No comments

The PSR students at St. Paul Parish in Minden participated in the Ash Wednesday Mass. Students read, sang and explained Prayer, Fasting and Almsgiving. Students gave each family a prayer card, crackers and rock to represent those three facets of Lent.

