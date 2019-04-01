Students Make King Cakes to Raise Funds

April 01, 2019   jrinaudo   No comments

The St. Paschal Sr. high Youth group held their annual Mardi Gras King Cake fundraiser. All of the ingredients are homemade by the youth, including cream cheese filling, pecan praline filling and dough. They sold 265 King Cakes this year to fund their upcoming conferences.

