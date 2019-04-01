Valentine’s Day Dance at St. Elizabeth’s

April 01, 2019   jrinaudo   No comments

The church hall was filled to celebrate St. Valentine. Participants danced to a variety of music and enjoyed dance lessons as well as plenty of food and fun!

