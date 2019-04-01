Serving Others in Rayville

April 01, 2019   jrinaudo   No comments

Society of St. Vincent de Paul members in Rayville, along with Fr. Philip Pazhayakari, CMI, prepared bags to accompany the jambalaya meal for their “Saturday Meals” February delivery.

