Loyola’s Dean Selected for Spain Academic Program

jrinaudo

Iron June of this year, Junior Chloe Dean will experience classroom instruction with cultural activities and excursions throughout Spain.The National Spanish Examinations Junior Study Abroad Scholarship requires applicants to:

• have received medal placement by scoring above the 75th percentile on the 2018 National Spanish Examination in Level II or above

• be registered to take the 2019 National Spanish Examination in Level III or above

• agree to continue studying Spanish during senior year

Dean met the criteria with flying colors, and the award will not only include education and experience in Spain, but will include tuition for classes, lodging and meals.