SJB Wins Multiple Science Olympiad Awards at State

April 29, 2019   jrinaudo   No comments

Congratulations St. John Berchmans Middle School Science Olympiad Team for winning 2nd place in the state tournament in Hammond, LA on April 13. Every team member placed in an event!

Posted in: Schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>