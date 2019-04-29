JGS Students Embrace Lent

jrinaudo

Jesus the Good Shepherd School participated in the Stations of the Cross at JGS Parish with Deacon Tom Deal officiating the event. Students in grades 1st through 6th were present. It was a wonderful addition to the school’s Lenten activities, which also included a service project arranged by the JGS Student Council to help stock the shelves of Catholic Charities of Monroe with goods and supplies needed by those in our local area. Additionally, JGS 5th and 6th grade students held their annual “Living Stations of the Cross” on April 17 and 18. JGS School is grateful to be able to help students live out their Lenten responsibilities of prayer, fasting and almsgiving. •