St. Joseph Kindergartners Join In Stations of the Cross

jrinaudo

St. Joseph School kindergarteners now attend the Stations of the Cross. Last year, Fr. Long decided to offer Stations to three groups of students, rather than have the whole school attended at once, providing each group with a more intimate, age-appropriate set of reflections and meditations. The kindergartners attend with first and second graders and listened to shorter, simpler meditations at each Station. In Religion class, they learned about the Stations, as well as the response, “…because by your holy cross, you have redeemed the world.” •