A “Slime” Sensation at St. Frederick High School

by Melissa Shepard

St. Frederick High School Junior, Giselle Fakhre, has become a social media sensation. The 16-year-old entrepreneur and member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish in Monroe, spends her time working as somewhat of a celebrity in the world of slime. The 16-year-old entrepreneur has 920,000 followers on her SlimeSlime101 Instagram account.

Giselle is a creator of slime, which for those who are unaware is a gooey, sticky substance that is all the rage with children today. Slime lovers enjoy the gooiness of the stuff which they say relieves stress. Followers also love all the different slime designs Giselle makes. Slime is becoming an art form for this generation of youngsters. Slime lovers manipulate the sticky substance and all the different things that are mixed into it to make it both fun and attractive. Giselle mixes a variety of items into her slime creations including plastic balls, colors, sparkles, balloons and anything else she can think of to include.

Giselle’s business has grown so much that she is now sought after by toy companies such as ORB Toys and Compound Kings from Wecool Toys. Additionally, she is on the PR list for big name companies such as Elmer’s and Karina Garcia. This month she and her mother will attend Slime Bash, a slime convention in Chicago, IL, where she will be a VIP guest and will sell her slime add-in kits, which are of course packaged and decorated.

Giselle is a life-long member of Jesus Good Shepherd Parish. She attributes the start of her love of art to her elementary school art classes at Jesus Good Shepherd School. At St. Frederick High School, her civics class studied economic systems which inspired her to expand her small business. Giselle’s faith sustains her on days when she is extremely busy with school work, cheerleading, yearbook, social media accounts and business commitments. Her favorite Bible verse is “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13.

Giselle is the daughter of Dr. Saidi Sowma-Fakhre and Dr. Fakhre Fakhre who are both extremely proud of her initiative and success. Upon graduation from St. Frederick High School she would like to attend an out of state university where she can study business and draw upon her entrepreneurial experiences.